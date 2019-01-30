CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It seems there was a problem with the W-2 forms issued by Chicopee and some teachers said Wednesday that they're upset.
Employees with the Chicopee school district said that the problem comes after months of not receiving contract benefits they agreed upon with the city back in November.
Now, those employees are reaching out to Western Mass News to express their frustrations.
The president of the Chicopee Teachers Association told us that employees who wanted to do their taxes this weekend can't because their 2018 W-2s are marked with a date from two years ago.
"On the top of the W-2, it says 2016," said Laura Demakis with the Chicopee Education Association.
It's the kind of mistake that made Demakis do a double take.
"The treasurer called me right away. She said everything but the 2016 was correct. I have had some members email me saying that they don't believe the information is correct," Demakis added.
Demakis said that the city isn't taking the time to look twice when it comes to matters of their paychecks.
"People are a little nervous. We didn't get paid timely. Twice, our direct deposits weren't deposited on time, people's checks are wrong," Demakis claimed.
This is all after Demakis said the one percent raises they were promised in a November contract with the city haven't come to fruition.
"We were supposed to get a raise, a retroactive check from last year, and a retroactive check from September to whenever the raise goes into effect," Demakis added.
Demakis said that she has raised concern about these mistakes numerous times.
"I've even asked, I said even if you don't give me a date, if you just give me a month of when we could expect it and I can't be told that either. They just said we're doing the best we can," Demakis said.
Mary-Beth Pniak-Costello with the Chicopee School Committee added, "The teachers deserve their raise and they deserve it sooner than later.
Though Pniak-Costello assured Western Mass News the district is financially healthy, noting that they were in the black about $600,000, she could only use general terms to describe a problem in getting that surplus from the school budget to the teachers.
"Right now, we're just waiting for the funding. That's all that basically I can say. We want to make sure that the money is there, the funding is there," Pniak-Costello said.
We reached out to the director of budget and finance for the Chicopee school department and are awaiting a reply.
"[Has there ever been a hold up like this before?] Not that I can recall," Pniak-Costello said.
Damakis said that the hold-up just adds another layer of stress to the teacher's paydays.
"Of all we have to do, that we have to figure out and take a fine-tooth comb to our paychecks. It's at the point where I'm pins and needles every paycheck to see what's going to be wrong," Demakis said.
We are told the incorrect W-2s were mailed out to other city employees as well, not just teachers. We're told reprinted W-2s are already getting mailed out and the city lawfully has until tomorrow to do so.
