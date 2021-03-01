CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been nearly a year since many communities decided to remove basketball hoops from local parks due to COVID-19 and while cases are dropping and restrictions are easing, many back boards are still left empty.
It’s something one Chicopee teenager is trying to change.
Mariah Rodriguez, 14, from Chicopee is the kind of athlete who likes to put in the work on the court, rain or shine.
“I try not to hold back from practicing…because usually the weather is a big factor in the winter,” Rodriguez explained.
The only thing getting in her way of practicing currently is a lack of basketball hoops at local parks.
“Because the hoops are down, I have to go all the way to Enfield with my dad….that’s a bit of a struggle since, usually, we had hoops right by our house and it only took us two minutes,” Rodriguez said.
With no access to an indoor court now that her school’s season is over, she’s worried her skills will begin to slip.
“You can’t really gain progress when there’s no hoops at all. You can’t get in practice every day like you used to,” Rodriguez noted.
That’s why she is using her voice to make change within the city.
“I tried contacting the mayor of Chicopee and they haven’t responded at all yet, so I haven’t gotten answers as to why they did it…I understand it’s because COVID restrictions, but I feel like there’s other things that are open that shouldn’t be open because they’re close contacts. I don’t understand why basketball hoops can’t,” Rodriguez said.
Western Mass News reached out to the Chicopee Parks and Rec Department, hoping to help Rodriguez get greater answers. They told us that up until this point, they've remained down due to a decision made by city leaders at-large. Now that cases are dropping and restrictions from the State House continue to ease, they will once again evaluate the possibility of returning hopes to local parks.
That said, they could not provide us with a time frame for when that would be.
As for Rodriguez, her hope is that she can be a voice for her peers who are also seeking safe ways to get exercise and practice their passions.
“I want them to know that we should have hopes up around here, so everyone can enjoy how we used to have it,” Rodriguez said.
