WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee teenager has been identified as the victim who died in the crash on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham Sunday evening.
15-year-old, Alex Ortiz has been identified as the victim by the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday and both Wilbraham and Ludlow Police Departments responded to the scene.
[READ MORE: Serious vehicle crash on Three Rivers & Chilson Rd in Wilbraham]
Police tell Western Mass News this was a single car crash that occurred in the area of 310 Three Rivers Road.
"The vehicle was traveling south on Three Rivers Road when it struck tree," explains James Leydon, representative for the DA's Office.
We're told Ortiz was pronounced dead on scene and the driver was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries.
When our crews arrived on-scene, there was car debris scattered along the road.
Neighbors explained that to us that they heard a loud noise and looked outside to see the crash.
One man, who did not want to be on-camera, was home with his kids when the car struck a tree.
“The scene was really bad, like crashed, and I don't know…it wasn't good,” said that resident, who did not want to be identified.
He also added that he has only lived on Three Rivers Road for a year, but this is the second car crash he’s seen happen in the same spot.
As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation by Wilbraham Police, State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.
A vigil is being planned tonight for the friends and family of Alex Ortiz at 7:30 p.m. at Chicopee Comp football field.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story and will have more information starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.