CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Have you seen this missing 14-year-old? The Chicopee Police Department is asking for your help!
This is Angelica Romero and she has braided, red hair.
Police say she is 5’4” tall, weighs approximately 180lbs and was last seen wearing white shirt and blue shorts.
"She ran from home on July 27th. She has had sporadic contact with her family and refuses to go home," explains Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact detectives at (413)594-1740 and reference case 3439.
