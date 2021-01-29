CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A teenager from Chicopee has been reported missing. Have you seen her?
Saray Ortiz is 16-years-old. She is 5'1", weighs 110 lbs and has brown eyes.
Police say she has black curly shoulder length hair and was wearing blue jeans and a black fleece coat.
"Saray was last seen on January 26, 2021 in the Chicopee Falls area heading towards Springfield," noted the Chicopee Police Department.
If you see her or know her whereabouts please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.
