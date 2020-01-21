CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some bitterly cold air is upon western Massachusetts and some may need a place to stay warm.
Due to these conditions, city officials in Chicopee will be offering warming centers for those who may be impacted by the cold weather.
“With the current drop in temperatures, some may need a place to stay, whether for a few hours or for the evening...This city cares about its residents, regardless of their circumstances. Space will be made to help any of our vulnerable citizens," said Chicopee Mayor John Vieau in a statement.
The city indicated that the following locations are available, during normal business hours, as a place to warm-up:
- Chicopee Public Library – Main branch
- 449 Front Street
- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Chicopee Public Library – Fairview branch
- 402 Britton Street
- 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rivermills Senior Center
- 5 West Main Street
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If a resident is in need of assistance outside of those business hours, you are urged to contact Chicopee Police directly at 110 Church Street or (413) 592-6341.
