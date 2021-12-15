CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Chicopee has announced their allotment of free at-home COVID-19 tests from the state.
Officials said they have received 15,000 kits and they're encouraging residents to get tested ahead of the holidays.
The free tests can be picked up at several locations, including the Chicopee Council on Aging, the Chicopee Public Library, City Hall, and Lorraine's Soup Kitchen.
