CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The main drinking water feed for the city of Chicopee will be shutdown at midnight for a couple hours for maintenance work.
The City of Chicopee made the announcement Tuesday.
The scheduled water shutdown will occur from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday.
We're told some areas will experience low pressure or no water during this time frame.
"When water has returned, residents may experience air or discolored water initially. If you are experiencing discolored water, run cold tap water periodically until it has cleared up. Please, do not use hot water if you are experiencing discolored water," the Chicopee Mayor's Office says.
If your water is not cleared up by noon time on Wednesday, your asked to contact the Chicopee Water Department. Their number is 413-594-3420.
