CHICOPEE, MA (WSHM/WGGB) - The city of Chicopee will be holding their annual Christmas tree lighting Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The event will take place at City Hall starting with caroling before the Mayor and Santa light the tree at 5:00 p.m.
Guests are invited to enjoy holiday treats inside the auditorium where masks will be required.
The library will also be hosting their Cocoa Carnival beforehand which will include games and story walk leading to the Christmas tree lighting.
