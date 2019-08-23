CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With news that a Chicopee native was killed in combat in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the community is getting ready to support the family through this difficult time.
Many in Chicopee are devastated to learn that Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa gave his life for our country.
It’s a sacrifice that the city's veterans services department said can never be repaid, but now, it’s time to make sure that his family will be taken care of.
"In this position, we’re slightly more prepared to receive that news, but it’s never a good day," said Chicopee veterans services director Stephanie Shaw.
Shaw said with it being less than 48 hours since Deleon-Figueroa’s death, there’s a lot of unknown.
However, one thing they do know is that his family is not alone.
“It can be overwhelming and there can also be a huge outpouring of support that can be very overwhelming, intimidating and confusing. There’s a lot of organizations, a lot of individuals that want to pay their respects and show their support to his family and for this sacrifice," Shaw noted.
With that overwhelming amount of support, the department works with families that lost loved ones to determine next steps after they have died.
That includes the planning of funeral services and donations for the family he leaves behind.
“Information will be released as appropriate and when the family wants it to be. Whether the arrangements for his funeral and internment will be public or private, we don’t know yet," Shaw said.
Shaw told Western Mass News the she’s proud of Chicopee for being a city that truly supports those serving, and have served, our country.
“We have over 42 monuments, I think, now...schools, flag poles, dedicated to these individuals and we are working with each of those locations to make sure that those memories last and are alive," Shaw explained.
Memories, that Shaw said, at times, will be difficult.
“Today in fact was Luis’ birthday, and that’s going to come every year and the anniversary of his passing is going to come every year and Memorial Day. It’s not going to get easier and they’re going to have these regular reminders and we’re going to make sure we have memories of him here in the city as we do with all of our fallen," Shaw noted.
While the veteran’s affairs works to determine the next steps following Deleon-Figueroa's death, she said as a community they have the responsibility to make sure they always remember his sacrifice.
“He’s not with us anymore, but his memory will always be there, but you’re never gone if you’re never forgotten," Shaw noted.
Deleon-Figueroa's body is set to return to the United States on Friday. His family told us that he will be buried at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.
Funeral services have not yet been announced.
