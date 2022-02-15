CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Chicopee City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance to ban dirt bikes and off-road vehicles from being ridden on city property.
That includes roads, sidewalks, and public parks.
Police said that this will help them crack down on illegal dirt bike riders.
The new city law also calls for the off-road vehicle to be registered and insured if owned.
