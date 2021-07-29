CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one Chicopee neighborhood may experience no water service Thursday afternoon.
Chicopee officials said that crews are working to repair a service leak on Fuller Road and as a result, water service has been shut-off between Old Fuller Road and Paul Bunyan's tree farm.
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A series of water main breaks in Chicopee have residents concerned. Western Mass News is getting answers about what'…
The shutoff is expected to last up to four hours.
A water main break in the same area created service issues for residents on Tuesday.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.