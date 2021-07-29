CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Residents in one Chicopee neighborhood may experience no water service Thursday afternoon.

Chicopee officials said that crews are working to repair a service leak on Fuller Road and as a result, water service has been shut-off between Old Fuller Road and Paul Bunyan's tree farm.

The shutoff is expected to last up to four hours.

A water main break in the same area created service issues for residents on Tuesday.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.