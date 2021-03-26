WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers on a story we’ve been following since the start of spring.

Police in Springfield are cracking down on illegal dirt bike riding, but how are other communities taking action against the same problems?

As we’ve shown in the past few weeks, Springfield Police are using different tactics to get illegal dirt bikes off the street, but some are wondering how the problem is being addressed beyond the city’s limits

“Just the sight of it frightened me,” said Susan of West Springfield.

Living in West Springfield, Susan couldn’t believe her eyes when she said she saw someone riding a dirt bike with a young child and not a helmet between them.

“There’s a tragic accident waiting to happen,” Susan added.

She was concerned to give her full name - out of fear for her safety - but she told Western Mass News that she wants to see dirt bikes off the roads.

So far this season, Springfield Police have used Mass. State Police Airwing support and a new multi-purpose vehicle to catch bikes.

“We have our share of this type of a headache too,” Susan noted.

West Springfield Police are acknowledging the problem. In a public statement, they address some of the same enforcement struggles that Springfield Police have expressed in the past.

West Springfield Police said, in part, “Nearly 100 percent of the time, the riders of these dirt bikes fail to stop for the police and it turns into a pursuit."

They went on to explain the safety hazards that creates for police, dirt bike riders, and drivers on the roads.

“More than once, my car has been surrounded by quads and dirt bikes,” said West Springfield City Councilor Michael Eger.

Eger said he would like his town to use the same tactics used in Springfield.

“Some people might relocate to more lenient communities and that’s why the enforcement strategy developed across the river, I hope, to come over here,” Eger noted.

Chicopee Police Capt. Jeff Gawron said, “The police department has zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Meanwhile, Chicopee Police have announced their intentions to share information among different departments, short of explaining exactly how that information will be used in enforcement.

“We're working with the fire department, emergency management. and our adjoining communities Springfield and Holyoke,” Gawron added.

West Springfield Police said dirt bike riders could face penalties for riding uninsured and unregistered vehicles, plus more punishments if they aren’t licensed.

Eger wants stricter action taken.

“The way it was before, there was not much they could do, so if they get caught, oh it’s just a slap on the wrist, no big deal,” Eger explained.

In Springfield, there's a home rule legislation filed on the state level that would allow police to confiscate and destroy the bikes rather than allowing the seized bikes to go to auction and ultimately get back on the street. That would only apply in Springfield though, if passed.