CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- A Chicopee woman is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant and in the meantime, she is advocating for organ donation by traveling to Washington, D.C.
Artise Carr hoping 2019 will be the year the Living Donor Protection Act becomes law.
"Most people have their kidneys and they don't have to worry about it," Carr said.
However, for Carr, it's been a worry for the last 24 years spending four hours a day, three times a week on dialysis
"I'm alive, it's the only thing keeping me alive," Carr noted.
Carr told Western Mass News that it's kept her moving ever since she was 24 when she found out her kidneys were failing and she suffered a miscarriage.
"After losing my son, I was on dialysis three days a week for two hours a day just to get rid of the toxins," Carr explained.
Today, Carr joins 97,000 other Americans on the wait list for a kidney transplant after already having one that failed.
"After surgery, I was told I was in rejection on the table," Carr explained.
Carr is hoping one of her six neighbors, who are being tested, will be a kidney match, so she can get off the wait list.
However, until then, Carr is encouraging organ donation as an American Kidney Fund ambassador, meeting with Congress in just a couple of days.
In April, Carr will head to Washington, D.C. urging Congress to support passing the Living Donor Protection Act into law to protect donors.
"We want to make sure they have a job after they get done with transplant and we want to make sure they're able to get insurance," Carr noted.
That's because many businesses won't approve time-off for donors and insurance won't always cover the operation, so Carr's goal is her story will move them, so more people can become donors
"I'm hoping they'll see with a face, there are people out there who need a kidney transplant," Carr said.
Transplants that would save more of the 20 lives lost a day from the lack of available organs for transplant.
Until Carr is off the list, she's spending her days with her greatest blessing: her six year old son.
"Everybody is here for a reason and if you have the support that you need, you can make it through anything," Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.