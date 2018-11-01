Chicopee woman arrested for second OUI after striking police cruiser.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One woman was arrested Wednesday night after officials say she struck a Chicopee Police cruiser while intoxicated.
Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us that fellow Officer Ryan Moran was in the middle of a routine traffic stop in the area of 1091 Chicopee Street when the incident occurred.
Officials say that, just after 9:30 p.m., Officer Moran was inside his cruiser when he was suddenly thrown forward into the steering wheel after hearing a loud crash from behind.
Officer Moran was injured, but went to check on the vehicle he had originally stopped, which contained young children.
Thankfully, the vehicle that Officer Moran had pulled over had not been struck by his cruiser upon impact so no one was injured.
Officer Moran turned his attention to the vehicle that had hit him, a Nissan Altima, and observed that the engine had caught fire with the driver still inside.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Melissa Paradysz, managed to exit her Altima under her own power.
Officer Moran escorted Paradysz escorted her out of the road, and, when asked how she managed to crash into the parked cruiser, stated that she was trying to pass another car and, somehow, clipped the corner, even though there were no other vehicles on the road.
Officer Moran observed that her breath smelt of alcohol, and, in addition, couldn't answer simple questions and was slurring her words.
Sgt. Patrick Hurst arrived on scene shortly after and conducted various sobriety tests.
It was later determined that Paradysz was indeed operating under the influence of alcohol, and was placed under arrest.
As they were towing the badly-damaged Nissan Altima, which was noted by Chicopee Police, police found a water bottle that was over-halfway filled with alcohol.
Police also noted that Paradysz's her blood alcohol levels were three times the legal limit.
Paradysz is being charged with OUI (second offense), negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
She is being held on $540 bail, and is scheduled to appear in Chicopee District Court on Thursday.
Officer Moran did sustain some minor injuries as a result of the crash, but is expected to be okay.
