Chicopee woman arrested on OUI charge.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee woman was arrested over the weekend and charged with OUI.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 2:45 a.m., Officer Will Kelly was traveling north on Chicopee Street when he observed a vehicle that was traveling south cross over the center lines.
Officer Kelly immediately turned his cruiser around in an attempt to catch up with the vehicle.
The operator, later identified as 24-year-old Chicopee resident Metressily Medrano, at first, did not stop and proceeded down McKinstry Avenue.
When Officer Kelly turned down McKinstry, he observed cement pillars up on the sidewalk and that a utility pole had come down.
Wilk says that live wires from the pole had fallen onto the roadway, obstructing the road for travelers.
Officer Kelly also observed that the vehicle was drifting and that sparks were emitting from it.
Medrano pulled over a short while later on McKinstry.
Officer Kelly got out of his vehicle to speak with Medrano and noticed that the vehicle had sustained, what was described as, extensive front end damage and deemed it not operable.
Medrano did not get out of the vehicle when Officer Kelly approached her vehicle, prompting Officer Kelly to knock on her window to get her to open it.
When the door opened, Officer Kelly was hit with a strong smell of alcohol.
He noticed that Medrano was slurring her words and that she had red, bloodshot eyes.
Medrano informed Officer Kelly that she did not sustain any injuries.
Officer Kelly asked Medrano to step out of the vehicle, and she did so without incident.
After speaking with Medrano further, Officer Kelly then placed her under arrest and transported her to the Chicopee Police Department for booking.
During the booking process, Medrano took a breathalyzer test, which showed that her blood alcohol content level was three times the legal limit.
Medrano was held at the Chicopee Police Department until her appearance in district court the next morning, where she was arraigned on the following charges:
- OUI liquor
- Leaving the scene of a property damage crash
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Failure to drive in the right lane
Wilk adds that Chicopee Electric Light crews were called to repair the pole that had been damaged.
