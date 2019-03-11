CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman is facing her second OUI charge following her weekend arrest.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer was on patrol along Grattan Street when he saw a vehicle in front of him begin to swerve side-to-side - crossing both the solid yellow and solid white lines - and jerk back and forth.
The vehicle then reportedly accelerated to 60 miles per hour and turned left, through a red light, at Grattan Street and McKinstry Avenue.
Wilk noted that the officer then pulled the car over and as police approached the female driver, a three-quarter full beer bottle was seen in the cup holder.
"Upon speaking to the operator, he noticed she had slurred speech, glassy eyes and could detect an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her," Wilk explained.
Police then placed the driver, 40-year-old Daisy Arroyo of Chicopee, under arrest following field sobriety tests and her operation of the vehicle.
Wilk said that Arroyo's blood alcohol test came back as being over two times the legal limit of .08
Arroyo is facing several charges including operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), marked lanes violation, failure to stop for a red light, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She was released on $540 bail.
