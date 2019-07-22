Chicopee woman charged with OUI after driving through active investigation.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee woman was taken into custody after police say she drove through an active investigation and nearly struck a Deputy Fire Chief, all while operating under the influence of alcohol.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, members of the Chicopee Fire Department, as well as the Chicopee Police Department, were called to a loft fire at 199 Broadway Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.
As firefighters were working to douse the flames, the Chicopee Dispatch Center received a call from a Deputy Fire Chief on scene asking for police assistance with the driver of a vehicle.
Upon arrival, Chicopee Police Officer Joe Brunelle was informed by officials that a female in a Ford Explorer had driven through the scene, but this was not the last time they would see the operator as they continued their investigation.
The driver of the Explorer, later identified as 63-year-old Nancy Clarke of Chicopee, drove through the scene again while Officer Brunelle was on scene investigating.
Officials on scene attempted to stop the vehicle, but Clarke would not pull her vehicle over.
Officer Wilk stated that Clarke drove right up the Deputy Fire Chief, adding that she had gotten so close to the Deputy Fire Chief, he could put his hands on her hood.
Clarke proceeded to drive through the scene, pushing the Deputy Chief back several feet.
Police were able to catch up with Clarke and placed her under arrest after a breathalyzer test revealed that her blood alcohol content level was twice the legal limit.
She was charged with OUI liquor and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
While Clarke was later released on bail, she is expected to appear in court within the coming days.
