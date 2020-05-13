CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police arrested a Chicopee woman Monday night for various drug-related offenses.
Around 3:04 a.m., Officer Neil Graham was on patrol on Westover Road when he observed a vehicle parked in the rear of Gnows Place on Donohue Road.
He saw the vehicle was running with the interior lights on with someone in it who appeared passed out, police said.
After multiple attempts to wake the driver, she finally came to, police said. She appeared confused as she rolled her window down, police said.
The operator, who was later identified at 38-year-old Joline Rivera, had red, bloodshot eyes, slurred slow speech, and her pupils were not responding to light, police said.
She was asked if she had any alcohol or other substances, and she responded that she did not, police said.
At this point, Officers Nick Smith and Alexander Trusiewicz arrived as backup.
Rivera was asked several times for her license, but she could not locate it, police said.
She was then asked for her social security number, to check on her license, but she rattled off a series of numbers not consistent with a true Social Security Number, police said.
She was also asked to roll her window down, and she began screaming why, ultimately refusing, police said, but she was eventually able to give her correct information.
While Graham was checking her license, Smith saw a baggie in plain view which, based on experience, appeared to be cocaine, police said.
Police said Rivera kept trying to hide the baggie asking, "What bag?”
After multiple requests to hand over the bag, she began to roll up both windows, seeming to possibly try and flee, police said.
Police said she was immediately removed from the vehicle, yelling, "Its coke, alright?"
At this point, she was placed under arrest, police said.
While attempting to handcuff her, she began fighting, and resisting, police said.
She then became even more resistant, stating she was pregnant, therefore, could not be handcuffed, police said.
She then began talking at a high rate of speed while she was actively fighting, police said.
She then stated she could not sit in the police cruiser because she was too short, police said, and as she was being assisted into the car, she became dead weight, and fighting to be placed into the car.
While doing inventory, officials found several packaged baggies believed to be heroin, as well as glass tubes, consistent with smoking crack/cocaine, and over $600 in cash, police said.
She was first transported to the hospital due to narcotics use, where officers observed her attempting to hide a cylindrical container with white powder substance in it, police said.
She was released and then transported to the Chicopee Police Department.
Rivera, of 63 Oakhill Cir., was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, subsequent offense of distribution of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, resisting arrest, and a subsequent offense to distribute a Class B drug.
She was released on personal recognizance.
