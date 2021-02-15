CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman reached out to Western Mass News. Her apartment, owned by the Chicopee Housing Authority, has been without hot water for days.
On top of that, the water heater is leaking into the hallway and right into her apartment.
The woman we spoke with said she has been having water issues since the end of the summer, but with the cold weather and not being able to shower, she may be forced to check into a hotel.
“I just can’t live like this. We haven’t taken a shower in four days,” said Susan Morin.
No running hot water and now soaked rugs – that’s what Morin said she has been dealing with at her apartment in Chicopee.
“After they started putting the third water heater in…it started leaking and they said it was a spring valve…I had a rug in front of my door, a carpet that absorbed most of the water, so it came inside more door,” Morin added.
Morin's apartment complex, Valley View Court, is owned by the Chicopee Housing Authority. She told Western Mass News crews have been pumping out leaking water from the water heater and they have set up drying fans in the hallway and in her apartment.
Western Mass News obtained a copy of a letter sent to the Chicopee Housing Authority from the health department after an inspection of Morin's apartment on February 8. It said the health department has found the housing authority in violation of having no hot water and gave them 24 hours notice to fix the problem.
However, days later, we turned on the faucet and her water is still ice cold and the water is still leaking.
“We are stuck. What do we do…a three day weekend. I am flooded with water and we have no hot water and what do we do,” Morin explained.
With the cold winter weather, Morin told Western Mass News she may have to check herself into a hotel for the time being.
“I either need to place to live because this is inhabitable. I mean, this isn’t the way people should live,” Morin noted.
Western Mass News reached out to the housing authority and the health department to see what their plan is moving forward.
We have not yet heard back.
