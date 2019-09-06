CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A honeymoon cut short for newlyweds in western Mass who found themselves in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
It was a scary experience for one Chicopee couple.
Jennifer Conway and her husband were enjoying a honeymoon cruise last week when Hurricane Dorian forced plans to change.
After a beautiful wedding, Jennifer and her now-husband, Kevin Conway of Chicopee, set sail on a cruise ship in Florida for their honeymoon on Sunday, August 25.
"We were excited for a week of vacation fun and sun and we were really looking forward to it," says Jennifer.
Jennifer tells Western Mass News, after six wonderful days in the sun,
their trip was abruptly cut short.
"We started in Tampa and we were going to Grand Cayman, Belize, Honduras, and Cozumel was the last stop that we missed," stated Jennifer.
It was the first time on the ship anyone heard Hurricane Dorian was barreling towards Florida.
"At that time. the hurricane was coming directly for Tampa so they decided they would turn us back Thursday night, which meant we missed our last stop to Cozumel on Friday and all the ports in Tampa were closing," continued Jennifer.
The cruise line made an announcement to passengers about docking a day early, leaving passengers, including Jennifer and her husband, scrambling to find a new place to stay.
"Both the airline and any hotels we were able to reach were in the process of having people who actually live in the area of Tampa booking into the hotels and flights to get out at that time there wasn’t really anything to be found," said Jennifer.
They spent one night in a hotel then flew home on Sunday.
She says the cruise line will reimburse her for the day they missed
"They have told us that we should, in a month or so, get a check for that. One day, a reimbursement, they will prorate it, but there was no hotel stays or meals while we had to wait to get on our flights," added Jennifer.
Jennifer says, thankfully, she and her husband bought travel insurance so they can get their money back.
