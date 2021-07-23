EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A Chicopee woman involved in a car accident in Easthampton has died, according to afternoons crash in Easthampton has died, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Her identity has not been released yet.
Troopers responded to 91 Southbound around 2:00 Friday afternoon, where they found a 2011 Honda Accord in the breakdown lane with damage from striking a still object.
According to Police, good Samaritans and Troopers quickly helped the 67-year-old Chicopee woman inside until Northampton Fire and Rescue arrived to the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died.
Investigators believe she may have suffered a medical episode before the crash happened, according to Police.
The crash is still under investigation.
