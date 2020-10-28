CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash in South Hadley.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that two vehicles collided on New Ludlow Road near the Chicopee-South Hadley line shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters had to extinguish a fire in one of the vehicles.
Carey noted that the victim, a 48-year-old woman from Chicopee, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle remained on-scene and has been cooperating with the investigation.
No citations or charges have been issued.
The road was closed while authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It reopened around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The crash remains under investigation by South Hadley Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.
