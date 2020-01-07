CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The issue of illegal dumping is affecting communities across western Massachusetts.
One Chicopee woman is coming forward after she said trash was dumped 100 feet from her son's grave and it raises questions about the proper disposal of mattresses.
The woman, Bernadine Lewis said there was an old stained mattress and box spring left in the St. Patrick's cemetery in Chicopee.
She said she's disgusted her son's final resting place was treated like a dump.
"He died November 19, 2018, from injuries sustained in a car accident, he was only 18," Lewis explained.
It's been a little more than a year since Lewis's son, David died and was laid to rest in Chicopee's St. Patrick Cemetery.
Lewis told Western Mass News this weekend, a discarded and stained mattress and box spring were left as though it were a dump, not a place of peace and reflection.
"It was about 100 feet from my son’s grave," Lewis said.
In addition to the mattress seen here in photos she took, Lewis said there was more garbage strewn about the grounds.
"It looked like somebody’s discarded lunch bag on the side of the road," Lewis explained.
From the photos that Lewis showed Western Mass News, it appears as though the mattress was dumped in this back corner of the cemetery, kind of secluded from the rest of the area.
There’s also other litter just thrown about along the tree line at the cemetery.
Chicopee police spokesperson, Michael Wilk said that they are investigating the person who left the mattress here.
"We don’t take this lightly especially in a burial ground. If we find the suspect there will be charges. It would be illegal dumping, it could be trespassing," Wilk explained.
Throughout western Mass, there are few communities involved in the state's mattress recycling program, with two municipalities currently enrolled in dark blue, according to their website.
On the City of Chicopee's website, there's a list of locations where mattresses can be brought for disposal and most charge a fee that's under $100.
In the City of Springfield, the mayor's office released these surveillance photos from a trash dumping operation, in which more than 30 citations were issued.
Many of the photos appear to be taken during the day.
In Chicopee, Lewis feels that's what happened in the afternoon she found the mattress near her son's grave.
"My son's father was there at 8 o’clock in the morning and it wasn’t there so it was thrown in broad daylight with houses around there people coming in and out of the cemetery so it was pretty brazen," Lewis said.
Her plea is to just pay the fee and do it the right way.
"If you can’t get rid of it all at once do one piece this week or this month and do the other one next week or month. Don’t throw them in the cemetery," Lewis said.
Chicopee police are asking anyone dealing with a dumping problem in their neighborhood, to bring them security footage.
They said even if you don't have video, you'd be surprised how easily they can trace other people's trash back to the alleged tosser.
