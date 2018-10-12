CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local woman is taking matters into her own hands in hopes to make her neighborhood safer.
The message is simple - Slow Down - but the Chicopee woman who put these signs out along East Main Street said they aren't the final solution to make this road safer.
Christina Loy has lived along East Main Street for the past five years.
"Indianapolis 500...kid you not," Loy said.
Loy told Western Mass News that she's fed up with the speeding cars.
"This is a 30 mile an hour zone. I wish, i wish you could tag that car right now because he's exceeding 30," Loy explained.
For the past month or so, Loy has voiced her concerns to city councilors, but she said those pleas for help went ignored, so she took matters into her own hands.
"I had those signs printed at my expense over at Chuck Signs in Chicopee," Loy noted.
Now, a dozen of these signs line East Main Street and other residential streets, asking people to pay attention to their speed.
"I've been met with hostility. I've had people blow their horn and give me a wave, you know great job, when I was setting up the signs. I've had others come by and give me the finger. I've had others call me a f-in blah blah blah. Why? Because I'm trying to slow down traffic? We have kids that catch school buses here at quarter to eight in the morning. Do we really need to have traffic at this speed?" Loy added.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said they're familiar with the problem.
"East Main Street is a busy, main street. We realize there are issues there. We assign our officers there. Our traffic department goes out. We put speed signs out. As man power allows, we are there," Wilk said.
In the meantime, Loy is asking for help from the state capital for extra resources.
"I want Boston to release some of the money it's holding on to, giving to other neighborhoods, give it to Chicopee. We're a big enough city. Hello, want to slow down...I'm frustrated. I'm angry," Loy said.
Loy said the signs went up about two weeks ago. She noted they've made a little bit of a difference, but there's still plenty of cars zooming down the road.
