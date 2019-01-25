CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman is sharing her story exclusively with Western Mass News after she was charged for a discounted meal service and her friend was charged when it was supposed to be free.
Christina Loy said she visits the website Groupon often. In December, she found a deal for the meal service Everyplate.
"I read it to be, three meals for two people for a week, a total of six meals. It was a discounted price. It was $18.93 instead of the normal $38.93, so I figured I would give it a try. The following week, I got another package in and I thought, did I misread,"
Loy told Western Mass News she also got an email from Everyplate offering three of her friends a free meal.
"My friend in Belchertown got through the application, she did put her credit card number on it, then decided she better not and canceled out of the program. She got a box of food, a charge for $38.93. She didn't know she was getting charged for it. I was with her when she got the first box and told her it was free. No it wasn't, she found out when she got a second box that they had also charged her credit card. Now remember, she did not complete the application, so how in the world did they get her credit card number, so at this point and time, both of us have had to cancel our credit cards," Loy noted.
Tech expert Stan Prager said that it's important you read the fine print and reviews before going through with "free deals."
"It's really clear if you're signing up for a streaming service and it says, first month free, and then after, you pay for it. That makes sense, but anything with the emphasis on free and not the payment part, you want to be doubly skeptical and you want to look at it very closely. Reviews are very helpful," Prager noted.
Western Mass News looked further at Everyplate's website and found this statement, explaining you need to cancel deliveries or you'll continue to be charged full price:
"Coupons may discount your initial delivery, but your plan will automatically continue and charge your account at full price on a weekly basis, unless you choose to skip or cancel deliveries.
"Buyer beware, absolutely," Loy noted.
Western Mass News has calls out to Everyplate and Groupon, but has not heard back yet.
