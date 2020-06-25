CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Chicopee's police chief is speaking out on a proposal to remove the police department from the civil service.
Chicopee Police Chief William Jebb said he agrees the civil service needs to be reformed, but he does not think the police department should be removed from it.
The civil service oversees the hiring and disciplinary actions within a police department which can affect the department's ability to fire officers when appropriate.
Jebb told Western Mass News he has even received undesirable candidates through the process, but still believes keeping the civil service in place and working together to make improvements is better than removing it altogether.
"To change the current system today with the City of Chicopee...there are so many moving parts. There are so many people involved in this. The character change alone," he said. "Take full board, the full council, but on top of it too. You have the unions. We’re a union shop so to speak. That would involve impact bargaining.”
The proposal to remove the police department from the civil service is expected to be brought up at the next city council meeting in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.