SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An update now on a little dog that was found on the streets of Springfield with two broken front legs earlier this month.
Today, the staff at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield says, after several surgeries, she's not only doing well, miraculously, she's able to walk.
Foxy, as the staff at TJO has named her, is recovering and in great spirits.
You may recall we first brought you this little chihuahua's story on August 16.
That's when a woman says she found her lying in an area of Dickinson and Orange Streets in Springfield and brought her to Dakin Humane Society.
She was then transferred to TJO in pretty rough shape.
Her two front legs were broken.
Veterinarians believe the fractures were at least a month old and extremely painful.
"She's really presented as one of the most challenging cases they've seen, because of how small her bones are," TJO's Lori Swanson tells us.
Swanson tells Western Mass News a specialist in Brewster, New York took on Foxy's case, making it so difficult.
Her bones are the size of pencil leads.
Several surgeries later, with pins and plates in place, she's back at TJO with no casts, and walking!
But the recovery is not complete just yet.
"She's got, what they call, an external fixater, so they've got wire that goes in and comes right out with a cap on it. Right now, that will hopefully be removed at some point," explained Swanson.
At this point, animal control officers would love to know where she's from.
As for where she's headed...
"The challenge is she's so small, that she's going to need specialized rehab and care," stated Swanson.
But Foxy's spirits...
"She's a loving, loving little creature and she's just a joy," noted Swanson.
The cost of her surgeries was about $7,000, paid for by the generosity of donors through the TJO Foundation.
"They make it possible for us to care for animals like this. This was a very expensive, much more expensive process to help this little dog," added Swanson.
Foxy's prognosis is good!
Anyone with information on Foxy is asked to call TJO.
In the meantime, the TJO Foundation says they are looking for support to help animals, like Foxy, get the help and care that they need.
