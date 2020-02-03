SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A child has been hospitalized after being struck by a bus this morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a mini-yellow bus near the intersection of Berkshire Avenue and Holly Street.
Officers responded and located a 12-year-old boy, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with bruises and cuts.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.