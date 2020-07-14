SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Child vaccinations are dropping amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, doctors are urging parents to get their kids up to speed.
As the country looks ahead to the fall and the Trump administration pushes for in-person classes to resume, one local doctor is asking parents to check in with their child's pediatrician.
Less children in the Bay State are up-to-date on their vaccinations
“The state noticed around a 60 percent drop-off of pediatricians requesting vaccines for their offices,” said Dr. John O’Reilly with Baystate Health.
The pandemic has resulted in a steep decline in immunization rates.
“It's not COVID-19 that is going to injure or kill their child. It's going to be these other illnesses, like pertussis, measles,” O’Reilly noted.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News that as kids gear up to return to school in the fall, it's important they're caught up on vaccines.
“What we're worried about is as kids gather in the fall at school, if children are not vaccinated against these, they can be bringing illnesses, such as measles, into a school setting,” O’Reilly explained.
Children going into kindergarten, ages four and five, are required to be up-to-date on vaccines and physical exams before the start of school. That’s the same for 11 and 16 year olds.
“If your child is in any of those age groups, they probably do need an in-person visit,” O’Reilly said.
Many families are concerned about stepping into a doctor’s office at all, but O'Reilly said they're taking every precaution to keep patients safe.
“We've really changed the way our office runs, so people aren't gathered in the waiting room. We are deep cleaning individual rooms and changing our schedules, so rooms can be totally sterilized before another patient comes in,” O’Reilly said.
O’Reilly said vaccinating your child can prevent further worrying down the road, so if your child has a fever you'll know it's not something more serious.
“By getting your child vaccinated, we can be sure that that pertussis that's floating around won't strike your child, so you're not worried could this be COVID, pertussis or something else,” O’Reilly noted.
O'Reilly said they have slowly started seeing more foot traffic after dramatic declines in March, April, and May.
