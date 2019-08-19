Child injured after truck carrying a camper rolls over on Mass Pike in Warren.

WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people and a child were taken to an area hospital Monday evening after a truck that was pulling a camper rolled over on the Mass Pike.
According to the Charlton Fire Department, crews were called to the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Warren near the Brimfield line, around 6:00 p.m., to assist State Police with a rollover crash.
Upon arrival, Charlton firefighters encountered a truck, which was pulling a camper, had overturned and was blocking the left lane.
We're told that Charlton officials transported one child to Wing Memorial as a precautionary measure, as well as one other individual with unknown injuries.
According to Warren Fire officials, EMS also transported one person to the hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
The truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and had to be towed away from the scene.
The rollover crash caused significant back-ups on the Mass Pike, but officials have reopened all lanes.
Members of the Sturbridge Fire Department were also called in to assist with the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.