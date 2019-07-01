EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has received a number of calls and messages over the past day about a boy getting hurt at the East Longmeadow Carnival.
Large, yellow safety signs are hung up at the entrance of every ride at the carnival.
Rider operators also give safety instructions, telling riders to keep their arms, legs, and belongings inside the ride at all times, but the carnival owners say these warnings did not stop a young boy from sticking his leg outside the seat Sunday night.
"We put people’s children on our rides, as well as our own family on the rides. We take it very seriously," Tim Commerford, co-owner of the East Longmeadow Carnival.
On Friday, Western Mass News was at the East Longmeadow Carnival as they received the final green light for ride and concession stand inspections, but, two days later, the Sizzler had to be shut down.
Carnival co-owner Tim Commerford says it was from, what he calls, a rider error.
"Some young kids feeling a little frisky. They, unfortunately, didn’t follow all the rules, and he put his foot outside the ride and clipped some part of the ride. We’re assuming, but haven’t found out yet, but maybe broke his foot," says Commerford.
The carnival immediately called police and state inspectors to let them know what happened.
"It was a rider error. We’ll keep the ride closed for the evening. We’ll come out, look the ride over, take some pictures, get some statements, [and] make sure it’s what I said it is. They’ll come out and reinspect the ride and we’ll open," stated Commerford.
Western Mass News was there as inspectors came back out on Monday afternoon.
Tim says they do their due diligence with inspections, laws, and safety protocol.
They ask their customers do the same.
"We just really want everybody to follow the rules of the rides. This one, for instance, even has stickers inside the car. They also have stickers when you’re sitting. Think about others. Think about others riding on the ride as well. We want everybody to have a good time. That’s it," added Commerford.
The carnival opened again this afternoon and goes until Wednesday night.
The Sizzler is also back up and running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.