SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A two-year-old child was taken to the hospital after falling out of a van on Monday at the intersection of Chestnut and Liberty Streets in Springfield.
Springfield Police told us the child is okay, but shaken up after what happened.
According to police, the vehicle was rolling when the two-year-old opened the door and fell out. They add this is a non-criminal matter.
Western Mass News spoke with a woman who said she found the toddler on Monday afternoon and brought the child to Baystate Medical Center. She did not want her identity revealed, beyond her first name, Marie.
“The worst thing about it was her falling out of the car and then nobody coming back for her and I would have hoped they would have stopped for her,” Marie explained.
The toddler is okay. Springfield Police has handed the case over to the Mass. Department of Children and Families.
Coming up on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40, hear more from the woman who got the toddler to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.