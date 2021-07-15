SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many western Massachusetts residents may have woken up to extra funds in your bank account today. The Child Tax Credit payments are being distributed to many families across our area starting this week.
One parent we spoke to on Thursday said they received their payment yesterday.
Under the Child Tax Credit program for this year, single tax filers who make under $75,000 a year and joint filers making under $150,000 a year are eligible for the expanded benefits under the American Rescue Plan. To give you an idea of what this looks like on a monthly basis, this would total $300 for children under 5 and $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17.
Lotoyia Martell, a Springfield parent of a one year old, told Western Mass News that she received the payments on Wednesday and is thankful for new monthly distribution plan.
“I think it is something that is going to help now, you know, rather than having to wait until the end of the year because bills have to get paid now, so I think it’s really nice for my situation,” Martell explained.
Another option is to receive a lump sum of the funds, but parents must opt out of the monthly options.
All of this is causing some confusion, so we're getting answers for you and keeping a close eye on your concerns. If you have questions regarding the new Child Tax Credit, email us at gettinganswers@westernmassnews.com.
