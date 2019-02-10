AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An 11-year-old is in the hospital recovering after falling through the ice at Puffers Pond.
Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren tells us firefighters received a 911 text notification just before 12:15 p.m. from someone that was ice fishing on Puffers Pond, stating that a man had fallen through the ice.
Amherst Police were also called to the scene as well, and, as officials were responding, the victim, later identified as an 11-year-old boy, was rescued from the ice by nearby people who were fishing in the area.
Upon further investigation, officials determined that the boy had taken it upon himself to walk home by himself after going hiking with a family member.
The boy decided to take a shortcut home via walking across the ice on Puffers Pond.
Stromgren added that the boy appeared to have entered the ice from the beach area, which is located on State Street, and had gotten too close to the channel where the constant current keeps the ice thinner.
Thankfully, that area of water he fell into was not very deep, and the boy was submerged only up to his chest.
Stromgren stated that the boy was conscious and alert when he was pulled out of Puffers Pond.
After being evaluated by Amherst Fire Paramedics, he was then transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where he was treated for mild hypothermia.
Stromgren would like to remind the public that any ice over any body of water is not guaranteed to be safe to walk on, adding that parents should tell their children to never go out on the ice alone.
