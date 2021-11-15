(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into hiring shortages at childcare centers.
Those centers are struggling with a shortage of workers due in part to employers leaving for jobs with higher pay.
Now daycare centers are serving fewer children with parents stuck on waiting lists.
“I'm only seven months pregnant currently so I'm trying to even get in for next year and they're saying they're already booked up,” said Holyoke resident, Deena Perdue.
Perdue is one of many expectant mothers looking to place their infant child in childcare. She is planning to take a three-month maternity leave from her job after giving birth to a boy and then go back to work and put her son in daycare in April. She has reached out to many childcare centers.
“Out of almost 40, there's maybe five that are accepting. And their tuition is anyway from 300 dollars a week to almost 500. And some of these don't include food or diapers being included in that, explained Perdue.
The financial burden weighs on deena. As a result, she and her partner had to pick up a second job.
Perdue said she is on the waitlist for 11 daycares and did not have to pay a fee to be on the list.
Western Mass News spoke with another parent, Andrea Fernandez of Belchertown, who did have to pay to be on a waitlist for two daycares.
“It's very very very hard right now to find good childcare at a premium that has an open position and is able to accept a spot with all the restrictions of covid and all the shortage of teachers,” said Fernandez.
Fernandez is looking for a new daycare after learning that her current daycare could be switching provider contractors, making it unclear whether her child will still receive care later down the road.
“So I'm currently on two waitlists. Both of them require deposits to have a waitlist spot held for you. [butt together. One of them are $50 some of them are asking for $200,” said Fernandez.
Western Mass News digging deeper. We checked in with local daycares to see what they’re experiencing.
“Well, we have about 30 teacher positions that are currently unfilled. So we have classrooms that we cannot open,” said Nicole Blaise, CEO of HCS Head Start.
30 open teacher positions means that fewer students can be in the classroom. HCS Head Start provides childcare for Holyoke, Chicopee, and Springfield. Most of the programs include vouchers. They serve up to 1000 kids during non-pandemic times. Now that number is far smaller at 600 kids.
"So we have about 15 to 20 classrooms we cannot open. [butt together] 00:25:46 Depending on the classroom we need at least two teachers per classroom. If it's a full-day full year classroom for example we need four," said Blaise.
HCS Head Start has faced the issue of the rate of pay, with some candidates going for jobs with better offers.
Teacher assistants starting pay at the daycare is $13.66 an hour. Only 16 cents more than the state’s minimum wage.
Preschool teachers pay ranges from $14.16 to 19.81 an hour depending on experience, certifications, and your degree.
Infant toddler lead teacher’s pay ranges from $15.33 to $20.47 an hour. Preschool lead teacher’s pay is in the same range as infant toddler lead teacher’s pay.
Preschool teacher director's pay ranges from $20.46 to $25.84 an hour.
At Square One in downtown Springfield, they face similar issues, according to Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development and Communication.
"We're struggling right now. We currently have about 10 positions open in our classrooms. Both for preschool children and for school-age children,” said Allard.
Square One cannot run at full capacity due to a shortage of teachers.
"We could be serving 40 additional preschools right now. And about 35 more children for our afterschool program if we have been fully staffed,” explained Allard.
Western Mass News getting answers. We went to the Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner about these staffing shortages. We wanted to know if daycare centers across the state are still up and running.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more than 8,200 early childcare programs in the state. After October 8th, that number is down 1,000 to 7300.
Childcare centers also have sign-on bonuses to attract teachers, but like many employers it has not been enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.