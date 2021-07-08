PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As more people are returning to work, the demand for childcare is increasing.
Parents are now worried there are no spots available.
“We started looking around April or May and we just kept getting hit by roadblocks,” said Matthew Sacchi of Palmer.
Sacchi and his wife are expecting a baby girl in August and wanted to get childcare lined up early, not realizing how difficult it could be.
“There’s just nothing out there. the supply isn’t there and the demand is,” said Sacchi.
He wanted to know why it's so hard to find childcare and we did too. So, we reached out to the State Department of Early Education and Care to see how the pandemic impacted centers in Western Mass.
Prior to the pandemic, there were 873 family childcare centers in Western Mass and as of June 6th, 716 reopened, meaning 82% returned.
There were 394 group and school age centers in Western Mass open before the pandemic. 81% returned with 320 centers now open.
Fewer options could be leading to the shortage, and we reached out to childcare centers in the area to find out more.
“There’s such a challenge right now finding care and that’s because now is kind of when employers are saying to their employees it’s time for you to come back to work,” said Janice Handrahan, District Manager of Kindercare Education.
She says many of their centers are completely full with waitlists, but there are some spaces available depending on the location.
Staff is currently enrolling kids over at Garden Giggles in Springfield.
“We lost a lot of kids due to it because we had to go down in numbers in order to be able to be safe,” said Jessica Gomez, School Age Director at Garden Giggles.
Kelly Trudeau who also works with Garden Giggles said, “We do have a waiting list also so the parents can also get on the waiting list and as soon as we have a spot open they will be called.”
Another challenge even before the pandemic, was finding qualified employees.
“It’s been difficult before covid for us to find teacher qualified employees and covid has made it much more challenging, said Handrahan.
For expecting parents like Matt, infant care can be the hardest to find.
One reason is the ratio of teachers to infants because the state requires one teacher for every three infants in a center.
Handrahan explained, “It’s always been kind of a high demand to find infant care, especially if you are looking to keep your child in the same place the entire time for early childhood.”
After expanding their search and reaching out to more than 30 places, Matthew found one of the last spots at a center in Springfield. His advice is to make plans as early as possible.
The Department of Early Education and Care has resources online for families looking for childcare.
