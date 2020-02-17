HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the midst of flu season, many parents are thinking about germs as their children enjoy their week off from school.
Today being Presidents' Day, the Holyoke Children's Museum was a popular choice.
Many kids were granted the green light to get their hands on any toy they want at the museum on Monday.
Callie said she's ready to get right to it.
"I like to play on the curvy climber," Callie explained.
With kids doing everything from coloring in their favorite animals, to splashing their hands in water, executive director of Holyoke's Children Museum Susan Kelley told Western Mass News they have many hands-on options.
"In this room, we have to constantly keep up with the art pages and the art studio, the same thing. We have blue blocks upstairs this week," Kelley said.
Making sure kids are staying germ-free at the museum - wiping down everything, from counter tops to toy blocks - is a top priority.
"They go around and they wipe down everything. They do the windows, they swap out exhibit pieces like the pegs. They clean out half of them, bring them back, take out the other half, so something's constantly in the kitchen being cleaned," Kelley explained.
Realizing flu cases continue to be on the rise and a constant concern for many this year, Kelley said they make sure all the hand sanitizers, Clorox wipes, and toiletries are constantly stocked for everyone to use. She said based on the feedback, it's a job they don't take lightly.
"People tell us all the time how clean it is. We're really diligent and I take a great pride in that," Kelley said.
With many on February break this week, Kellet saud they're prepared for extra families looking for fun.
