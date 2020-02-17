HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday is Presidents' Day and many children have play dates on their agenda, but as we're in the midst of flu season, many are thinking about germs that may be lurking around.
It was busy at the Holyoke Children's Museum today and keeping kids germ-free is a top priority.
When we were there this morning, we found many families at the museum, with kids interacting with the toys, exhibits and each other.
Since children tend to put their hands in their mouths when they're young, Children's Museum Executive Director Susan Kelley told Western Mass News the cleaning crew doesn't miss a beat.
"They go around and they wipe down everything. They do the windows, they swap out exhibit pieces like the pegs, they clean out half of them, bring them back, take out the other half, so something's constantly in the kitchen being cleaned," Kelley explained.
Realizing flu cases continue to be on the rise and a constant concern for many this year, Kelley said they make sure all the hand sanitizers, Clorox wipes, and toiletries are constantly stocked for everyone to use.
Since this is February vacation week, extra families are expected and the staff told us they're ready.
