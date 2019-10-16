CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following reports of carbon monoxide scares in recent days, you may want to think about your fireplace.
"Most homeowners won't know," Adam Beer, owner of D&D Masonry & Chimney, tells us.
As the temperatures drops, many people begin turning on their heat for the first time since last Winter and recently, Western Mass News has been covering carbon monoxide incidents throughout western Mass, a problem that can be easy to miss.
"The biggest part about carbon monoxide is that it usually comes from the furnaces, so when they are turning the heat on, one of the things that happens is that it'll shut off sometimes, because that flue can be blocked," stated Beer.
Owner of D&D Masonry and Chimney, Adam Beer, tells Western Mass News his business has been getting emergency calls from people whose chimneys are clogged, something that can cause the release of carbon monoxide throughout your home.
"Carbon monoxide is one of the major causes of us going out to emergency appointments, because the chimney flue is blocked. We just got a call today, an emergency appointment," said Beer.
One of the best things you can do to protect yourself and your family is to make sure you have a chimney inspection at least once a year.
"That's really the best way to thoroughly know you're in good shape for not having carbon monoxide," explained Beer.
He says if there is a problem with the chimney, gas can seep into the house by coming back down the fireplace.
"If the chimney liner is in bad condition or it's not venting properly, that's when the carbon monoxide detector can go off, because both of those will affect the carbon monoxide coming back into the house," says Beer.
Beer says if your chimney isn't cleaned, debris can fall down the flue and cause major blockage, but homeowners won't be able to tell carbon monoxide is in the house, because the gas has no smell and can't be seen.
"The biggest thing is carbon monoxide detectors throughout the house and making sure the batteries are new," added Beer.
He says a regular chimney cleaning is an important part in preventing a carbon monoxide tragedy.
