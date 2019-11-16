AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials are investigating after being alerted to a possible house fire on Main Street on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.
Firefighters on-scene told Western Mass News that neighbors on the 900 block of Main Street began calling the Fire Department and reporting that smoke was coming from one of the residences.
Officials said that reports began surfacing on social media that the second and third floors of the home were engulfed in flames, but the fire was caused by a chimney fire that extended through the walls and up towards the 2nd floor of the building.
Since the Agawam Fire Department only had one engine available, Longmeadow firefighters were called to the scene to help with the potential situation.
Arriving officials were able to determine that a reasonable amount of smoke was emitting from the chimney.
Authorities were able to get in touch with the homeowner, who informed officials that she just had the chimney cleaned a short time ago.
No one was displaced and no injuries were reported, but there is currently over $40,000 in damage due to the fire.
The fire was successfully extinguished by 5:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.