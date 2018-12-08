SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to a chimney fire on Hillside Road in Southwick overnight.
This was around 2 a.m. Saturday at a house on the street.
When the Western Mass News crew arrived we could see multiple emergency vehicles including an ambulance and several fire trucks.
Luckily, no one was hurt or displaced by the fire which was quickly extinguished.
This according to the Southwick Police Department. We're told the fire was caused 'in part by the home's pellet stove.'
Firefighters were able to clear the scene around 4:25 a.m.
Further details weren't immediately available.
