SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we have been hearing for weeks, doctors and nurses are in dire need of certain medical supplies, including face masks.
The coronavirus pandemic weighing heavily on many around the globe.
Linda Dog from Agawam told Western Mass News living in the states, yet having family members in China, affects her and the Chinese community on another level.
"We were all very concerned. As a community, we were worried about our family and everything...It's like we're experiencing it twice, so for the many overseas Chinese, we're experiencing it twice, first time in China with our loved ones, the other at our home, with our family, neighbors and colleagues,” Dog explained.
After hearing about the shortage of personal protective equipment, Dog said she knew something had to be done.
"We were so concerned for the medical staff who have no choice. We can stay home, but they have no choice, so instead every day worrying about things, why don't we do something about it,” Dog noted.
Stepping up, Dog and multiple volunteers - many of whom are a part of the Chinese Association of Western Mass. - have raised over $8,300 and spending $8,200 of it to buy nearly 13,000 masks from an FDA-certified manufacturer in China.
"This person knows everything about masks. They've been doing this for many years, so that's when we decided to go forward,” Dog noted.
Now, the masks are being distributed to a number of area hospitals, police and fire departments, and other first responders in western Massachusetts.
Stocking up the car full of masks, volunteer and school teacher Lian Duan said doing their part during this time is crucial.
"This is our home and we need to protect medical soldiers who are fighting on the front lines. We have such appreciation for what they do for us,” Duan said.
While thousands of masks are boxed up to be delivered, the hope is this kind of effort will bring communities together.
"We want people to know this is our home and China is also our home, was our home before...we're all the same community. This is human against virus, not Chinese against the world. This is human against virus, we need to understand that,” Dog said.
Both Dog and Duan agree this effort is important.
"We have a duty to protect our home and we have a duty to protect our medical soldiers on the front line,” Duan explained.
“We love the people, we care, and we want to protect our neighbors and friends,” Dog said.
