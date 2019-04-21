SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As Christians around the world came together for Easter, they did so in hope and faith, but also heartbreak and tragedy.
The bishop of Diocese of Springfield had an important message to announce on Easter Sunday.
"I can't though help this Easter day but mention our sisters and brothers in Sri Lanka who were killed and who were injured in the explosions. Even in the midst of the joy of the resurrection, we know there is still that fragile humanity in our world. So we ask for the Lord's healing in that place," Bishop Mitchell Rozanski said.
Sunday's Easter services came right after hundreds of people were killed or injured after bombs went off at multiple churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.
And on Wednesday, a man was arrested after bringing gas cans and lighter fluid into New York City's Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
The holy day has happened less than a week since the devastating fire at the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris.
"In our homily today I spoke of the cathedral of Notre Dame. Of course, destroyed in the ashes, but always that promise of rebuilding. So Christ himself was given that new glory in his resurrection and so we hope to share in that glory too," Bishop Rozanski noted.
Bishop Rozanski said this is an important time for people of all faiths to come together in prayer.
"Our Easter celebration does not stop with today, but it goes on for those 50 days when we're reminded of the great gift Jesus has given us in his resurrection and the promise of life eternal, and no matter what happens to us and our humanity, there's always the hope of resurrection and new life," Bishop Rozanski explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.