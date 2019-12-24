SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Saint Michael's Cathedral in Springfield is in the Christmas spirit!
The church is holding multiple Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses.
You can see people filling up the church for the 4 o'clock mass with a beautiful Christmas tree on display too.
During the choir songs, Western Mass News spoke to Bishop Mitchell Rozanski to find out how the church is celebrating the holy holiday.
"We begin the great celebration of Christmas with Christmas Eve masses, which will continue into tomorrow for Christians throughout the world and this is one of the holiest of nights where we realize Jesus was born into the world for our salvation and to lift us to God," Bishop Rozanski said.
"During our mass here at the cathedral, we will have choir and mass at midnight and 3 masses tomorrow," Bishop Rozanski explained.
And there will be three masses on Christmas Day including one in Spanish.
