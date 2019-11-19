EAST LONGMEADOW/LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As soon as Thanksgiving dinner is done, you may want to think about heading out to get that Christmas tree.
A national tree shortage is expected to have an impact here in western Mass. Especially if you like them tall...and like one particular type that's become one of the most sought after over the last few years.
Christmas trees are starting to come in at Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow.
Meadowbrook's Veronica Jandrue told Western Mass News, a national Christmas tree shortage has people nervous.
"They're short this year, everyone's getting nervous and there's not a lot of big stuff out there so they're going to go fast," Jandrue explained.
Why? The National Christmas Tree Association said it started with a shortage of seedlings eight to 10 years ago.
Fewer seedlings mean fewer large trees now. Add to that, hot dry summers in 2017 and 2018 that destroyed thousands of younger trees in parts of the U.S.
Meadowbrook usually gets about 1,700 trees and last year selling every single one. This year they're about 200-short.
Nationally, especially for trees in the 8 to 12-foot range, prices are up.
"Certain things we try to keep the same but certain trees went up 8 to 10 dollars a tree, and one tree we actually canceled it but they went up 80 dollars on a large tree," Jandrue said.
The good news, Meadowbrook and many New England farms like Karen Randall's farm in Ludlow are getting their trees from northern New England and Canada.
"We're fortunate, you know, Massachusetts, New England, our local supply hasn't suffered like other parts of the country," Randall explained.
Karen Randall said there is enough to go around and even though those with a good supply, like Canada, are now shipping to those who do not.
"It creates demand, of course, and pricing is all about supply and demand, but if you have a good supplier that you've worked with for a long period of time they generally don't take advantage of the new market situation going to other states," Randall noted.
Randall said regionally, expect the highly popular Fraser Fir trees, 6-to-8 feet, to be in the $50 to $75 range and Balsams range from $35 to $55.
"I wouldn't panic, always, you know, if you want your best choice go early and if you want a charlie brown tree you can wait any time to get your charlie brown tree!" Randall said.
Again, neither Randall's nor Meadowbrook want people to panic, there should be enough to go around, but you will likely be paying a bit more.
The bottom line: If you're picky and need a certain type of tree, especially a larger one, get out early. Most places are open, including both spots in our story, the day after Thanksgiving.
