AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is officially over, but those trees might still be lighting up your living room and if they are drying out, they could pose as a threat to you and your home.
The holiday has come and gone, but some folks are still holding on to the holidays by leaving their Christmas trees up, but those trees can be a fire hazard once they begin to dry out.
"They’ll light up quickly because don’t forget as soon as you cut the tree down, it's dying. You can water it over time, but it won't take in as much water," said Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson.
Nelson told Western Mass News some folks that still have their trees up might forget to water them now that Christmas is over.
“Christmas is not in the forefront, so I think folks will forget. As long as the tree us up, it needs water daily," Nelson explained.
Around this time of year, Nelson said departments across western Massachusetts see an increase in house fires, but they want residents to continue being mindful even as the holidays come to an end.
“And in fact, after the new year, you really think about getting rid of the tree and getting it out of your house," Nelson added.
If you plan on getting rid of your tree, make sure you're checking in with your local DPW on how to dispose of them properly, including removing decorations, tinsel, and garland.
While some of you might want to burn your tree, Nelson said that’s the worst option.
"There are still folks that think it's cool, but you’re not allowed to do that. Open burning is against state law and because the tree is dead, it is dry. It’ll light up quickly and probably get away from you," Nelson explained.
If you still aren't ready to toss that tree, Nelson said watch how much water your tree is taking and if it slows down, it's time to say goodbye.
