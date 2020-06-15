SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Italian-American Veterans Memorial Monument in Springfield, which includes a statue of Christopher Columbus, was defaced over the weekend.
Many communities have taken statues of Columbus down as tensions continue to rise over racial inequality in the country.
The statue is now cleaned up.
On Monday, Mayor Domenic Sarno denounced this weekend's vandalization of the statue.
“This monument stands in recognition of all the Italian-Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in World Wars,” he said.
Columbus was one of the first Europeans in the new world credited for discovering America.
Some critics of the historical figure believe his trip started the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
As racial tensions run high in the wake of George Floyd's death, many communities have seen Columbus statues defaced and taken down.
Most recently in Connecticut, the city of New London took down the statue and in Middletown, the statue has been put in storage.
In Boston's north end, their Columbus statue was taken down after it was beheaded last week.
Western Mass News asked the mayor if he plans on taking down the statue in Springfield.
“I have no intention,” he said. “This, again, is honoring the brave Italian-Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice in World Wars to protect the freedoms that we have.”
Meanwhile, Brandy Torres, who has lived in Springfield for 20 years, said another historical figure should be put in Columbus' place.
“I think that if there is any history that is relevant to Springfield or any symbol, that we should probably replace Christopher Columbus because it would be nice to see faces from our community to be glorified and not a random white man from 500 years ago that pillaged,” she said.
Western Mass News is waiting to hear back from police on the suspect.
