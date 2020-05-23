NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Trump announced that churches across the nation can start having services again - while following their state's health protocols.
The first in-person service in months just wrapped up an hour ago, but the mass looked a little different.
Pastor Francis of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Parish told Western Mass News people are being spaced out 6 feet apart and that they must wear masks.
"I think the precautions are essential. I think the people are happy because they're there and I don't think that they'll be too complaining, but if they can't put up with it, then they'll just stay home," Francis said.
Communion was also moved to the end of mass so people could leave immediately after.
Pastor Francis said there will be two more masses tomorrow.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, we hear from churchgoers with more on the new safety protocols.
