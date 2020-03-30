SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It has been three weeks since Catholic churches across western Massachusetts closed their doors due to coronavirus concerns and the parishes are already feeling the financial impact.
“This has been a devastating time, I think, for all of America but certainly for the faith community,” said Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield.
Dupont said for the past three weeks, Catholic churches around western Massachusetts have sat empty.
“Our churches are all locked based on the governor’s request to not have people congregate in one location,” Dupont explained.
Now, with the president’s new social distancing guidelines, they've come to the realization their doors will remain closed through the Easter season.
“You know, it comes in a very difficult time, you know, with Lent, Easter, and springtime are very busy time in our church community with a lot of sacramentals taking place, so this places a great burden,” Dupont noted.
As much of a spiritual sacrifice it is to not gather, it’s just as much of a financial sacrifice for parishes.
“We all know Easter and Christmas are two of the busiest times for worship communities, so to have Easter without an available Mass just adds to the financial pressure on our parishes,” Dupont said.
Although their doors are closed, the diocese told Western Mass News that they are still taking donations for their parishes.
“The greatest loss financially of parishes is the offertory collection. Many of our parishes literally live week-to-week on the offertory. We estimate that in the three Sundays, we’ve been closed in March, the losses have been in excess of $1 million,” Dupont said.
Dupont said initially, the uncertainty of how long this would last detracted donors, but now that the end still seems distant, parishioners have been utilizing their new ways to give.
“Diocese has introduced an online site - diospringfield.org - where you can give to your parish individually at that site, so we’ve seen an uptick in that this weekend and hopefully people will continue to respond,” Dupont noted.
Churches are also utilizing the internet through digital masses and inspirational messages designed to unify the community during this Lenten and Easter season.
"This is a difficult time. We understand the need for and understand health concerns, but it comes with a difficult time and people most need to have a collectiveness to their faith...We tried to fill the gap. It’s not quite the same as gathering together as a worship community. We understand that and, of course, we all long for that day when it returns. I’ll be a little bit more grateful for that Sunday service," Dupont said.
